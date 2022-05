MARYSVILLE (KTMJ) – Mother’s Day is six days away and a local town is giving you the option to take the special mom in your life out for the day.

The two-day annual Mother’s Day Market is happening this weekend. People can enjoy over 75 vendors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

