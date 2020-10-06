Match days help donor dollars go further in Flint Hills region

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
Topeka, Kan. (KTMJ) — Match days are an important way to help a donor’s donation go even further in the community. In addition to the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation‘s Grow Green Match Day in April, affiliate community foundations have held match days or are planning them in 2020.
This year has been challenging and many foundations have had to move their campaigns to a virtual platform. Vern Henricks, president and CEO of the GMCF, said despite the challenging year, lots of people have been donating, resulting in a positive impact for the Flint Hills region.
A few recent match day results include:
Pony Up Marysville Match Day – raised $283,738.96 with a match of $60,000.
Clay Center Gather for Good Match Day– raised $137,850.00 with a match of $25,000.
Blue Rapids Circle of Giving Match Day – raised $55,665.15 with a match of $6,000.
There are still opportunities to give and have your dollars matched. Henricks says each match day has its own website with information. Upcoming events include:
Wamego Match Day – 10/08/2020
Geary County Match Day – 10/13/2020
Armed Forces “Stand-To” Match Day – 11/11/2020
Frankfort Gives Giving Day – 12/01/2020
Sabetha Give to Grow Match Day – 12/02/2020
Doniphan County Give Where You Live Match Day – 12/04/2020
