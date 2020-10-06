Match days help donor dollars go further in Flint Hills region

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — National 4-H Week is Oct. 4-10 and it's a time for members and their families to celebrate the hard work and progress made this year and prepare for the start of the new 4-H year.

Kaitlin Jackson and Alexandra Poling, both members in Shawnee County, talked to FOX 43's Erin La Row about what 4-H means to them and the types of projects available to members.

Jackson said she has gained valuable leadership and public speaking skills.