McGee Franklin Financial Group shares tips for protecting yourself from identity theft

McGee Franklin Financial Group is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Identity theft is a rising concern for many Americans.

Chris McGee, senior vice president of investments with McGee Franklin Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Topeka, said it is increasing by about eight percent nationwide, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself.



“Individuals have to constantly keep their guard up,” McGee said. “A lot of the time, people don’t even know it is happening until they see unexplained charges or withdrawals.”



McGee said there is a list of steps you can take to protect yourself, including doing a free check of your credit report annually.

It is also better to go online to check your bank, brokerage and other financial statements to cut down on mail.



If you find yourself a victim, McGee said to start by reporting it, including to your local law enforcement.

Other resources are available to help you through the process, including FTC.gov, OnGuardOnline.gov and Wellsfargo.com.



You can also reach out to McGee Franklin Financial Group for a free resource called the “Identity Theft Repair Kit or to discuss your own financial situation.



