Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas fulfills food, social interaction needs of homebound seniors during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Bars in Shawnee County are preparing for the first weekend since being allowed to fully reopen. While they are allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. there are some restrictions. Bars are only allowed to operate at half capacity and social distancing guidelines need to be followed.

Mark Schonlaw is the owner of Skinny's Sports Bar & Grill at 4016 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka. He said bartenders and servers will be wearing masks. Some booths have been blocked off and there will be no sitting at the bar.