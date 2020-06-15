Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas fulfills food, social interaction needs of homebound seniors during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas, Inc. continues meeting a critical need for many homebound seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. Zach Ahrens, vice president, strategic initiatives with Midland Care, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row. Ahrens says during the pandemic, they’ve realized more than ever how important the need for social interaction is to health.
“That wellbeing check. Just that hello from a friendly face from one of our thousand volunteers and our staff is also a huge component that we tie into the nutritional needs that Meals on Wheels provides,” Ahrens said.
Meals on Wheels delivers a thousand meals delivered to homes and congregate sites in Shawnee, Jefferson and Douglas counties. Ahrens says they’ve lost some volunteers because of the pandemic, but they’ve been able to keep up by having Midland Care staff help with deliveries. They provide volunteers with the personal protective equipment needed during this time to safely deliver food.
Visit Meals on Wheels to learn how you can help.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas, Inc. continues meeting a critical need for many homebound seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. Zach Ahrens, vice president, strategic initiatives with Midland Care, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row. Ahrens says during the pandemic, they’ve realized more than ever how important the need for social interaction is to health.