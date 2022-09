MERIDEN (KTMJ) – The 44th Fall Festival & Swap Meet is this weekend. Merlyn Mahoney with Meriden Antique Engine & Threshing Associations stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Monday to tell us about the event.

There will be a flea market, arts & crafts, an antique tractor, demonstrations, a live band and a church service. You can see the full schedule of events and attractions below.

It costs $3 to get in. Kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, click here.