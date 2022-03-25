TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Several events are coming to the Capital City next month, including a few at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

One of those is the Midwest Fight Night. Allie Geist of SVEC and John Cantrell, who’s promoting and competing in the event, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Friday to gives us all the details. Midwest Fight Night will be held Saturday, April 2. Tickets start at $25 and will feature some of the area’s best up and coming talent, as well as the Kansas state heavyweight title.





Also coming next month is the Red, White, and Blue BBQ April 29-30. The BBQ competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society and has a $20K purse prize.

For more information on both events and more, click here.