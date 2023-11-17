TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Laura Burton with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center joined the Fox 43 AM Live Show to show off some fun experiments parents can do with their kids for Thanksgiving, as well as talk about new hours the Discovery Center has for the holidays.

The Discovery Center is closed the day of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. However, the day after Thanksgiving, the Discovery Center will be back open again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, Black Friday is going to be a huge day at the Discovery Center. It’s the one day a year that the Discovery Center offers a membership discount! Anyone interested in getting a membership can do so at a 10% discount from the regular price of $109.

For more information on what’s happening on Black Friday and different experiments for Thanksgiving, watch the full interview linked above.