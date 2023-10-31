TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Matthew Waits, longtime Topekan and avid collector, is taking his passion to the workforce in the form of a new business here in Topeka.

“O’s Hobby Shop” is described by Waits as a shop for anyone and everyone in the community. With everything from a spin wheel to coveted sports memorabilia, Waits said there is something for everyone in his store.

“This is Topeka’s shop,” Waits said. “This is your shop.”

Waits also emphasized that the shop will be affordable.

“We don’t want you to have to take out a second mortgage to buy things that you like,” he said. “So, everything is going to be cheap and affordable.”

He said that he hopes the shop can be a place where community events take place and where friendship can be found.

The Grand Opening for “O’s Hobby Shop” is going to be 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 1927 SE Gage Blvd. in Topeka. For more information, watch the full interview linked above.