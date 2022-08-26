TOPEKA (KTMJ) – It’s still summer, but the Stormont Vail Events Center is gearing up for Halloween. Marketing coordinator Madi Hedges stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Friday to tell us all about Nightmare on the Boulevard.

The event is returning for its second year, but this year, people can expect to see an activity zone with “creepy carnival games.” The main event, of course, is the haunted house.

The event is open from Oct. 14-31 but is only open on specific days so make sure you check their website for dates and times. Tickets are $15 and for $30, you can get a fast pass. Tickets are available at the Sky Zone Box Office or on Ticketmaster.com. Group discounts are available.