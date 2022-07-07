TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Country Stampede is officially one week away. Travis Hilton with Heartland Motorsports Park stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to tell us how they’re preparing.

Country Stampede kicks off Thursday with performances beginning at 4 p.m. and headliner Walker Hayes taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. A pre-party will be available for campers on Wednesday with Drew Parker and Colt Ford performing beginning at 6:30 p.m.

