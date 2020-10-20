Pet Advice: Managing your pet’s diabetes

McGee Franklin Financial Group is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Saving for your child's college education may seem daunting, especially when data from collegeboard.com suggests in 2034 you can expect to pay more than $34,000 per year for a public university.

This estimate includes in-state tuition, fees, books, room and board, etc. That estimate jumps to nearly $80,000 per year for a private college.

Chris McGee, with McGee Franklin Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, said your first step is to make sure you're in good shape with your own retirement savings.