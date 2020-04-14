Pet Advice: Preventing heartworm

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Junior Achievement of Kansas is taking traditional classroom lessons online with the launch of a new website. Lessons include five short videos for grades K-5th as well as a related at-home activity using household materials.

Ashely Charest, president of Junior Achievement of Kansas, says these lessons are being provided to all Lawrence, Topeka and Wichita schools that would have been served by JA volunteers this year in the classroom. However, she says this site is available to all educators and families. Junior Achievement is now working to provide future lessons for 6th-8th grades.

Click here to access Junior Achievement's new website.