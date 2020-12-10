Potwin neighborhood unveiling new Christmas display, story

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Potwin neighborhood in Topeka has been a popular holiday destination for decades for families out enjoying Christmas light displays. This year, neighbors came together to create a new display for the Potwin neighborhood: The Christmas Story. Sheila Krohe and Alice-Ann Oliver Desch, with the Potwin Christmas committee, shared a video they created and talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the process of bringing the inspiring new set to life.

Additionally, Potwin Place introduced a special Christmas story — written and illustrated by two Potwin residents — that tells the story of Emil, a mouse, who lives in the historic Potwin neighborhood.

You can enjoy the beautiful lights and displays in the Potwin neighborhood through January 2.

