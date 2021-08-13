Providence Homes Plus: Providing care in a home-like setting

TOPEKA (KSNT) - COVID cases among children are rising because of the Delta variant, but according to health officials, it's not the main illness sending kids to the hospital right now.

Medical Director of Pediatric Inpatient Hospital Medicine at Stormont Vail Health Dr. Fouad Medlej says while they have had some kids sick with COVID, what's mostly sending them to his floor is RSV and Rhinovirus. They're both respiratory illnesses typically found in kids 2 years old and younger.