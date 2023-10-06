TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Ben Coates with the Shawnee County Historical Society joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the Fifth Annual Historic Homes Tour.

This year, the tour will be exploring Mid-Century Modern Homes built in the 1950s and 60s. The majority of the homes are located in the West Hills of Topeka. The tour will also have wine and hors d’oeuvres.

The tour is coming up on Oct. 15 and will go from 1-5 p.m. with the final destination of the tour being at the Sunflower Foundation, located at 5820 SW Sixth.

Tickets for the tour are $75. To reserve your spot for the tour, you can send a check to PO Box 2201, Topeka, KS 66601 or call (785)-224-4156. Click here to learn more.