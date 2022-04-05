TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas is having a fundraiser Saturday, April 23 called Robert Lagree Memorial Sports Clays for RMHC. Mindee Reece stopped by FOX 43 AM Live with the details.

It’ll be held at Ravenwood Lodge. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:00-9:00 a.m. window for shooters to join the field. Breakfast will be provided by Dobski & Associates McDonald’s and Amanda’s Bakery Creations. You can find more information here.

Reece also talked about the RMHC Volunteer Meal Makers Program restarting. If you would like to volunteer to make a meal, call (785) 235-6852 or email monica@rmhcneks.org to sign up.