TOPEKA (KTMJ) – A popular fundraiser is back and tickets are now available. Mindee Reece with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas joined FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to talk about Denim to Diamonds.

This year’s theme is Kentucky Derby. The fundraiser will be from 5:00-11:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at Townsite Topeka. The cocktail party will have a red carpet fashion show, derby pong and Plinko games with prizes. The dinner and program feature KSNT evening anchors David George and McKenzi Davis as emcees, southern cuisine, virtual and live actions, and introduction of the 2022-2023 RMHC Family of the Year. A DJ dance after the party will be from 9-11:30 p.m.

All of the above is included in one ticket price: $75 for one ticket or $700 for a table of 10. New this year, is the VIP Lounge Pre-event in Townsite 16 (formerly known as Top of the Tower) from 4-5:30 p.m. Tickets for that are $50. With that, you’ll get three signature bourbon cocktails, charcuterie, champagne, a VIP-only silent auction and door prize giveaways.

For more information and to get your tickets, click here.