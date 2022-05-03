TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas needs your help. Mindee Reece, CEO/Executive Director, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to give us details.

They’re looking for someone who can work every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duties include guest services, administrative tasks, and housekeeping. For more information, you can watch the full interview above or email Reece at mindee@rmhcneks.org or call (785) 235-6582.

The Ronald McDonald House is also in need of more ways to provide ongoing support for the families staying at the house. This includes signing up to prepare an evening meal, donating items to help parents pass the time at the hospital or donations of gift cards for families to gas stations, grocery stores or local restaurants.