TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Groups are re-working their summer activities to fit social distancing guidelines as Kansas 4-H has banned face-to-face meetings until July 4.

4-H groups in Shawnee County and the surrounding area will be having "virtual" summer camp. Candis Meerpohl, Shawnee County 4-H Youth Development Agent, said they plan to send campers boxes of supplies to use during daily "Zoom" calls.