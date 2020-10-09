Shawnee Co. 2020 Fair King reflects on 4-H journey

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meet this week's Cute Pet Otis! Otis belongs to Joyce of Topeka. He was adopted as a senior pet and loves hanging out with Joyce in their backyard. She says she loves this picture of Otis looking out the window because, like so many others, he's looking out wishing to get back into a normal routine.

We want to feature your pet! Just upload a photo and some information, and watch FOX 43 AM Live Friday mornings at 7.