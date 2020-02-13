SOS Kansas raising money for domestic violence victims with Hope-A-Palooza auction

EMPORIA, Kan. (KTMJ) – SOS Kansas domestic violence center is swinging into action with their 8th annual Hope-a-Palooza auction, and guests will be arriving in their 1920’s best.

The Roaring 20’s themed event will be held at Emporia State University’s Webb Hall in the Memorial Union starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Guests can enjoy a cocktail hour followed by dinner, and a live silent auction to raise money for those affected by sexual and domestic violence, child abuse and neglect. SOS hopes to raise $50,000 and a list of its ” fun and unique items” can be found here.

Tables of eight can be reserved for $500 with a personal drink runner. Individual tickets are on sale for $50.

For more information on auction items and event activities, and to buy tickets, click here.