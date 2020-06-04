Stormont Vail Events Center extends virtual summer concert series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Stormont Vail Events Center is extending its virtual concert series, “Sound Check: Live at the Vail” through at least July 2. Allie Geist, director of marketing, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row and says the series has been a big hit.

“The one with The Paradize Band we reached over 20,000 people and we can only fit 10,000 people in our arena,” Geist said.



The series features a local band each Thursday starting at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live. It’s hosted by Majic 107.7’s Sean Kelly and presented by Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The current rundown of bands includes:



June 4 – Brothers Blues Band

June 11 – Mark & The Sharks

June 18 – Chance Encounter

June 25 – Time Express

July 2 – Delta Haze

Geist says there’s talk about extending the series beyond July 2. Get the details here.