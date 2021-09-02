Stormont Vail Events Center previews Blizzard Bash, other upcoming events

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Allie Geist with the Stormont Vail Events Center stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to preview some upcoming events, including the 11th Annual Blizzard Bash.

Over 300 drivers will come from across the U.S. and Canada to compete at the Blizzard Bash. This runs from Nov. 11-14.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo World Championship will be celebrating its 20th year Oct. 7-9. It’s a veterans-based rodeo with contestants representing all branches of service. This includes all active duty, veterans or dependents.

Other upcoming events include:

Casting Crowns (Oct 3)

Alice Cooper & Ace Frehley (Oct 16)

Theresa Caputo (Oct 24)

Zach Williams Christmas (Dec 4)

Mannheim Steamroller (Dec 18)

Wing Fling (Dec 18)

Red, White & Blue BBQ (Apr 29-30, 2022)

For more information about these shows and for ticket information, click here.