TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Stormont Vail Events Center is debuting a new event called Red, White & Blue BBQ. Allie Geist stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Friday morning to give us the details.

The event runs Friday, April 29-Saturday April 30. From 5-10 p.m. Friday, people can enjoy BBQ Buck Night in the parking lot with a musical performance by Wilder Horses.

On Saturday, teams will submit their BBQ entries for judging. For the public, there will be events happening all day inside and outside the events center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., people can attend a barn dance in Domer Arena and can enjoy a firework show south of the parking lot.

For more information, click here.