TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Progress on TARC’s Feeding Clinic is moving forward and is set to be completed by next month.

Megan MacPherson with TARC stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday with the details.

Cabinetry is now installed in the clinic. TARC said the project wouldn’t be possible without donations from the 20/30 Club, the Stormont Vail Foundation and the Greater Horizons Foundation Callanan Fund. The feeding clinic helps kids or adults with feeding or swallowing issues.

