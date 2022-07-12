TOPEKA (KTMJ) – TARC is getting ready for a brand new fundraising event coming up soon. Megan MacPherson stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us about it.

You can experience a new way to golf, while helping out kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Shawnee County. TARC is holding its TARC Golf Match at TopCity Golf Friday, Sept. 16. Registration is at 1:30 with golf getting underway at 2 p.m.

For more information and to register your team, go to tarcinc.org/register-golf.