TOPEKA (KTMJ) – In less than two weeks, people will hit the links to support the local organization TARC. Organizers are preparing for the 31st Annual TARC Benefit Golf Tournament.

This will be on Friday, May 20 at the Lake Shawnee Golf Course. The tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. with registration and lunch, followed by a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start.

For more information, click here.