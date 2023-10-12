TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Alyssa Bailey with Sunny Days Vendors joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak more about the upcoming Tent or Treat event happening Oct. 14 and 15.

The event will have nearly 100 vendors, food trucks, inflatables and of course, treats for the children to enjoy. People are encouraged to dress up for the Halloween holiday as well!

The event will be on Oct. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Owl’s Nest located at 2901 SE Adams St. in Topeka.

