The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library provides online resources, activities for families during pandemic

The building may be closed to patrons, but the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is engaging with patrons in a variety of ways online. From virtual storytimes to book recommendations for younger readers, Diana Friend, communications and marketing director, says they’re working to ensure patrons have access to various resources. Follow the library’s Facebook page or visit tscpl.org for more information.

In addition, Friend says the library is providing remote Wi-Fi access at the library’s parking lot from 7 a.m.-9:25 p.m. everyday as well as two other locations in the community. Click here for more information.