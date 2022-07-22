TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The rodeo is coming to town! Tickets are on sale now for the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association World Championship Rodeo.

Allie Geist with the Stormont Vail Events Center stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to tell us what we can expect. This rodeo is different from others, as all the contestants are either active duty military, veterans or dependents.

The rodeo will be at Landon Arena at SVEC from Thursday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 22. For more information and for tickets, click here.