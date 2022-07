TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The latest issue of TK Magazine debuts tonight. Ally Oakes with the magazine stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to tell us what readers can expect to see.

For this issue, TK Magazine is featuring four locally-owned global cuisine restaurants in Topeka. Young entrepreneurs from Washburn’s School of Business are also featured. Also, the magazine is bidding farewell to Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley.

For more information, click here.