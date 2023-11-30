TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – The Holiday Craft Show has gotten too big for its former location, so they are moving this holiday season!

For years, the event was held at the Crestview Community Center but, because of space issues, they needed to make a change.

The event is now moving to the Great Overland Station and will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be 50 vendors selling homemade crafts and holiday treats that will make perfect holiday presents for Christmas. This year, they plan on having a new “craft section” for kids so the adults can shop while kids are entertained.

The event is free for the public to attend. For more information about the Holiday Craft Show, click here or watch the interview above.

