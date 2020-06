TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s been two weeks since George Floyd was killed. Protests and demonstrations have taken place across the country and here locally.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran stopped by FOX 43 AM Live on Monday to discuss how he’s reassuring a hurting community.

The City of Topeka recently created a police auditor position to review complaints and use-of-force situations. Chief Cochran also touched on how that has made a difference within the police department.