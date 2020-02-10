Topeka Police Chief discusses community initiatives

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran visited Fox 43 AM Live Monday to discuss a community relations initiative, addressing youth violence and an upcoming Citizen’s Academy.

In January, TPD launched a new community relations initiative with a committee made up of law enforcement officials, city leaders and citizens. Cochran said progress is going well.

“We had the first two informational meetings last month and between the two meetings we had about 120 people in attendance,” said Cochran. “Some good conversation took place there.”

At those meetings, many community members expressed concern about youth violence in Topeka.

“Youth violence across the board throughout the nation is on the rise,” said Cochran. “Part of that is just the access to firearms.”

You can learn more about the Topeka Police Department by attending the Citizen’s Academy in March. The deadline for the application is February 14.

Anybody can attend and Chief Cochran said it gives citizens the chance to see the day to day operations of a law enforcement agency first hand.