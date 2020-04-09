Topeka Public Schools superintendent explains changes to meal delivery during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined FOX AM Live Anchor Erin La Row Wednesday to discuss how Unified School District 501 is trying to give meals to students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The superintendent noted with the virus “peaking in the next couple of weeks,” the district wants to reduce the number of people involved in the meal program during Kansas’ stay-at-home order.

“We have over 100 people right now touching lunches with the 10 lunch sites and over 20 busses and the drivers and paras and cafeteria workers,” Anderson said. “Instead, we are using our partner agencies.”

View a full breakdown of Topeka Public Schools’ partnerships to preserve its lunch program.