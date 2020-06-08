Topeka rapper T-Rell shares message of hope in light of recent protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Topeka rapper T-Rell spoke with FOX 43’s Erin La Row Monday about the making of his recent music video for his song, “I’m Black.”

Local law enforcement officers, including Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran, joined others from the community in taking part in the video filmed at the statehouse. The video came after days of protests and rallies across the nation over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“You don’t really understand what a person goes through until you get to know them,” T-Rell said. “For the police to come out there and mingle and talk with the people as you shoot the video — they got to laugh with each other. They got to dance with each other. They got to talk and have conversations… those kids really enjoyed it and the police really enjoyed it. It was a beautiful thing.”

T-Rell said he’s hopeful recent protesting will bring needed change to the community.

“With the police giving their all to try to make the situation great, try to mend things with the people and come together as a community, I feel that over time it will happen,” T-Rell said. “And I have, like I said, hope this will go in the right direction.”