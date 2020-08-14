Topeka South Rotary grant gives boost to Valeo, local agencies helping people during the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Family Service and Guidance Center will be live streaming its "Works of Heart" fundraiser Friday night. "Works of Heart" is an annual art auction, featuring pieces made by kids who have been helped by FSGC. The event is usually a large gala, but organizers moved the event online due to coronavirus concerns.

Pam Evans is the Director of Marketing and Development at FSGC. She said "Works of Heart" is important in helping the center bounce back from losses caused by the pandemic.