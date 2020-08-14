TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — A $25,000 grant awarded to the Topeka South Rotary will give a boost to several local agencies helping people who are struggling with mental health concerns during the pandemic.
Faron Barr, with Topeka South Rotary, says the pandemic has caused an increase in stress and anxiety due to food insecurity, housing uncertainty, job layoffs and furloughs.
The grant, from The Rotary Foundation, will be used to purchase emergency food boxes and protective personal equipment for Valeo Behavioral Health, Family Service & Guidance Center, Breakthrough House and the Sunshine Connection.
Topeka South Rotary grant gives boost to Valeo, local agencies helping people during the pandemic
