Topeka Symphony Orchestra is joined by the K-State Tap Dance Ensemble for this years Holiday Concert

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is joined by the Kansas State Tap Dance Ensemble for this year’s Holiday Concert at White Concert Hall.

Kyle Wiley Pickett, the music director, and conductor, and Julie Pence, director of the K-State Tap Dance Ensemble, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the upcoming concert and how excited they are for this collaboration.

December 31 2021 11:59 pm