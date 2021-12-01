Topeka Symphony Orchestra is joined by the K-State Tap Dance Ensemble for this years Holiday Concert

Topeka Symphony Orchestra is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is joined by the Kansas State Tap Dance Ensemble for this year’s Holiday Concert at White Concert Hall.
Kyle Wiley Pickett, the music director, and conductor, and Julie Pence, director of the K-State Tap Dance Ensemble, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the upcoming concert and how excited they are for this collaboration.
