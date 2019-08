TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka West High School graduate Kiora Brooks stopped by KSNT News Thursday morning. Brooks recently won first place in a publisher’s national writing contest.

Brooks won the Maya Angelou Spoken Word category of Penguin Random House’s Creative Writing Contest. Her poem “The Misinterpretation of Dark Skin,” earned her a $10,000 scholarship and a trip to New York City to meet published authors and editors.

View the full reading of her poem: