TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Evelyn Spangler and Mary Boland, co-owners of the Topeka Yoga Network, stopped by to talk about their new downtown studio and upcoming yoga teacher training. They also demonstrated a couple of yoga poses you can do at home on the couch or while you’re at the office.

They’re located at 925 S Kansas Ave. across from the Cyrus Hotel.

Starting July 29th, people have the chance to grow their yoga practice, as well as develop the skills and knowledge it takes to safely create and guide a yoga class.

For more information on training dates and prices, click here.

Washburn University students can get $250 off the training. Our FOX 43 viewers can use code “FOX 43 Yoga” to get $150 off.