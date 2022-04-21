TOPEKA (KTMJ) – This weekend, the Topeka Zoo is holding an event for Earth Day.

Party for the Planet will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s happening in conjunction with zoos and aquariums all over the world. At the Topeka Zoo, there will be over 30 booths and activities for people to see. Regular admission applies.

Dennis Dinwiddie, director of conservation & education, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to give us the details and to tell us the importance of raising awareness about saving the planet.