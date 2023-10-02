TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to talk about the upcoming Zombie Prom.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, people are invited out to the Garfield Community Center to celebrate the first-ever Zombie Prom in Shawnee County.

Guests are encouraged to dress up as zombies and wear any prom-gear that they would like! People must be 18-years-old or older to attend the event.

A Zombie “King” and “Queen” will be crowned at the event. The winner is decided by the audience!

If you’re interested in going, click here to get your tickets! Or, you can pay at the door if you do not want to pay online.