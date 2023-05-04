TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Trails are the number one amenity that people want in our local parks, according to the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

That’s why Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is celebrating the connection of all trail systems in Topeka and Shawnee County this Saturday, May 6 at Dornwood Park.

Currently, there are 60 miles of trails across Shawnee County, with about half of those being paved, and the other half being “natural surface” trails. But now, they have completed the Deer Creek Trail extension so anyone in the community is welcome to ride a bike, walk or run from SW 29th and McClure, all the way to Lake Shawnee and back.

They are calling the celebration of this milestone as the Tour of Topeka. It is a free event for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy without any pressures of a competition. The event will feature three different “lengths” for people to participate in whichever one they desire.

A 32.2 mile bike-route

A 10 mile bike-route

A 5K walking route

Registration for the event is free, although there will be some swag available with a t-shirt costing $15 from Eventbrite.

For more information on this event, you can watch the full interview above, or click here.