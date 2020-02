TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka City Council will hear an update on a city-wide housing study during its meeting Tuesday night. Development Strategies, a St. Louis-based urban planning and real estate consulting firm, is conducting the study.

This study is looking at all housing in the city of Topeka, ranging from affordable housing up to luxury real estate. Sasha Haehn, director of neighborhood relations, said the city can use the data collected to address housing issues.