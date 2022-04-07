TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Volunteer Appreciation Week is April 17-23, but the United Way of Greater Topeka celebrates all month long.

Jessica Barraclough stopped by FOX 43 AM Live on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming event, Topeka Volunteers. This will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Fairlawn Plaza.

After two years of postponing the event due to COVID-19, United Way is able to offer the event in-person which will include 46 registered non-profits showcasing their work and need for volunteers. For more information, click here.