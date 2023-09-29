TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Matt Baldwin with Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak more about the upcoming Fill the Van event.

It’s coming up this Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at HyVee located at 2951 SW Wanamaker Road. They will also be out at AlphaMedia’s Radio Remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are asking for the items listed below, as well as whatever people can donate to help.

Ramen noodles

Canned meats (with pop tops)

Canned veggies (with pop tops)

Canned fruit (with pop tops)

Powdered milk

Powered eggs

Chips

Granola bars

Fruit snacks

Fruit bars

Cereal

Bottled water

For more information about the event, or if you would like to donate online, click here to go to Valeo’s website.