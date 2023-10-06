TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Washburn Tech is getting ready to host its fall semester open house.

Bill Cochran joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to provide some more information about the open house, as well as share what is new with Washburn Tech’s Public Safety Institute.

People in the community that are interested in attending Washburn Tech are invited to tour the campus, hear from students on their experiences, speak to advisors about potential career paths and more.

If you’re interested in attending, it is from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Washburn Tech on Oct. 18. For more information, you can contact an admissions counselor at (785)-670-3341 or email tech-info@washburn.edu.

To hear the latest details with the Public Safety Institute, watch the full interview with Cochran above.

To sign up for a class within the Public Safety Institute, call Bill Cochran directly at (785)-383-3892 or email william.cochran@washburn.edu.