‘We’ll get through this together,’ Topeka family business pops into action

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Popcorn is more than a treat for Bill and Angie Anderson, owners of Cashmere Popcorn in Topeka. It’s a family affair.

The family launched Cashmere Popcorn in February 2013, and have been providing the Topeka area with melt-in-your-mouth gourmet popcorn ever since.

Angie said it all started with Bill. He wanted to open Cashmere Popcorn after going through a life-altering illness. She said he wanted to show their children that no matter what you’re going through, dreams can still come true.

They started with pecan as their flagship flavor and then started creating new flavors through trial and error.

Located in downtown Topeka, Cashmere closed for a few weeks when the pandemic started, but is back open with limited hours. Angie says at Cashmere they’ve been focused on the long haul, saying “we’ll get through this together.”

For more information about Cashmere Popcorn, click here.