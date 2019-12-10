What to do if you find injured wildlife near your home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you see birds, bunnies or any other wildlife near your home who may look like they need help, you may want to think twice before helping.

Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday morning to give advice on what you should do.

Dr. Guernsey said a vast majority of the time, wildlife doesn’t need our help, so it’s best to leave them alone.

If you see wildlife that you know for sure has an injury, the best thing to do is to contact the Kansas Department of Wildlife. Dr. Guernsey said ultimately, leave it to the experts.