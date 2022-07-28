TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Our event photographer, Keith Horinek, has a busy weekend on tap. He joined FOX 43 AM Live Thursday morning to tell us about the events you can expect to see him at.

Starting Thursday and going through Sunday, you can check out the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Double Header at Heartland Motorsports Park. Tickets for adults are $20 per day and kids 12 & under get in free. For more information, click here.

Also Thursday night is Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza. Undercover will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will be available while you enjoy live music, including JLG Mexi-Q, Poppin Minis, Burger Bus, Flavor Wagon, Poppin Squeeze and Oleander Cafe.

On Saturday, Patterson Legal Group is hosting a backpack giveaway at the Stormont Vail Events Center parking lot by Maner Conference Centre and Heritage Hall off of 17th & Western. During this free drive-thru event, they’ll be giving away 150 backpacks stuffed with school supplies from 8-9 a.m. or while supplies last.